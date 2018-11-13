Marine Murder? USMC Husband Allegedly Admits Killing Soldier Wife in Blackout State After Ball

A U.S. Marine is accused of murdering his wife, also a marine, after he called 911 and allegedly told dispatchers he may have killed her, according to multiple reports.

Cpl. Rodolfo Rivera, 24, is charged with murder and remains at the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond, an Arlington County police official confirms to PEOPLE.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 3, Arlington County police were called to the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia, where they discovered a deceased female inside a hotel room, according to a police statement.

Lance Cpl. Natasha Rivera, 20, of Stafford, Virginia, was pronounced dead.

The night before, the married couple attended the Marine Corps Base Quantico Birthday Ball at the hotel, officials from Marine Corps Base Quantico confirm to PEOPLE.

Rodolfo allegedly told police that when he awoke, he found his deceased wife beside him, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court and obtained by Fredericksburg.com.

He allegedly called for help and told the dispatcher he believed he had killed her, the affidavit states.

Rodolfo told police officials he drank to the point of “blacking out,” according to the affidavit, which adds he said he had no memory of what occurred the night before.