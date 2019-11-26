Marine Deserter Suspected of Killing His Mom's Boyfriend Placed on FBI's Most Wanted List

Image zoom Michael Alexander Brown FBI

Michael Alexander Brown, a former marine who is suspected of killing his mother’s boyfriend, has been placed on the FBI’s most wanted list.

Michael allegedly shot and killed Rodney Brown in Hardy, Virginia on November 9, according to the United States Marshals Service, and should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities believe that Michael has returned to the Franklin County area after initially leaving Virginia after the Brown’s murder.

The United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia issued a federal arrest warrant for Michael on November 13 after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Michael is described as a 22-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes who is 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds.

He was spotted in Franklin County on the day of the murder in surveillance footage at a local store, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on November 10. He has been seen driving a white Cadillac, a black Lincoln town car and most recently, an RV pulling an enclosed trailer.

The sheriff’s office said that “it is currently unclear why Michael would have killed Rodney.”

Michael served as a combat engineer at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the sheriff’s office said, but deserted his post around October 18.

“It is unknown where Michael may be headed or where he has been staying since leaving his post,” the sheriff’s office said in its November 10 release. “He has been known to live in the woods and frequent National Parks and National Forest. He is believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle and may have access to other weapons.”

On November 12, investigators found the Lincoln town car Michael had previously been driving inside an enclosed trailer abandoned on the side of the road in Clarendon County, Virginia. Two days later, officers found the RV in Roanoke, which is where the search has since been focused.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Monday.

Earlier this month, Michael’s mother, Vanessa Hanson, publicly urged her son to turn himself in.

“Michael, if you see this, please turn yourself in. I’m scared for you. I love you, baby,” she told local Fox station WFXR.

“We will get you a lawyer,” Vanessa said. “We will help you. I won’t leave you. Just please turn yourself in. I can’t lose another person.”

Michael’s grandmother, Diane Hanson, added, “We still care about you. Nobody wants you hurt.”

“We’ve been speaking with the authorities for a week and they’re willing to do anything to get you in safe,” Diane continued. “And they’re working with us and we trust them on this. Please, turn yourself in. Nobody wants to see you die, also.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael is encouraged to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-352-5139, though “extreme caution” is urged if any contact is made.