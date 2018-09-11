Young Bride Shares Heartbreak After Mysterious Calif. Slaying of Marine Husband: ‘This Hurts So Much'

The young bride of a 21-year-old Marine Corps sergeant is desperate for answers as authorities in California search for clues in his mysterious shooting death Friday.

“This hurts so much,” Alexia D. Truax wrote on Facebook after news of her husband Christopher’s death, which the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office has classified as a murder. “I can feel it in my chest my heart aches .. I’m so crushed.”

Authorities say that just after midnight on Friday, deputies found Christopher Truax Jr., along with a woman they’ve not publicly named, together inside a vehicle parked in the middle of Pacific Avenue in the city of Lemon Grove.

Deputies who investigated found Christopher bleeding from what a witness described as a gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Deputies alerted Lemon Grove paramedics to assist and started first aid, but Christopher, an active duty Marine Corps sergeant from Horseheads, New York, who was stationed nearby at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, stopped breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:39 a.m.

Police have not said whether the woman sitting in the car with Christopher was injured, but said she is being considered a witness and not a suspect by police, Fox News reports.

His wife, Alexia, was at the couple’s residence in Eagle Pass, Texas, with their 11-month-old son when reached with the news.

“It kills me to know I will never be able to hear [his] voice again,” she told Fox News on Monday. “I will be praying for [him] each and everyday just how I always have been.”

“You never failed to make me laugh baby!” Alexia wrote on Facebook. “I miss you and your corny jokes and Chris Brown moves.”

In another post she wrote, “I look up to the sky and talk to you, what I would give just to hear you talk back .. My love your son and I love you way more than you could ever imagine. You will forever be in my mind and in our hearts.”

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information call (858) 285-6330 or after-hours at (858) 565-5200, with a reward up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information leading to an arrest.