Louis Barrera, 19, is charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Marine Charged with Killing 2 Service Members and Injuring 15 Others in Rollover Crash

Two U.S. Marines are dead and 15 others are injured following a rollover accident in North Carolina on Wednesday. Just hours after the crash, another Marine was charged for his alleged involvement.

Louis Barrera, 19, is charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The collision occurred just after 1 p.m. local time when a 7-ton military vehicle attempted to make a right turn onto U.S. Highway 17 from N.C. Highway 210.

As the vehicle attempted to make the turn, it overturned into the median of the road and ejected the 17 passengers who were located in the back of the vehicle, authorities said.

As the 7-ton vehicle laid in the median, another military vehicle approached and was unable to come to a stop, thereby striking one of the passengers who had been ejected from the overturned truck.

"The drivers and occupants of the vehicles are members of the United States Marine Corps operating out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune," per the release.

Authorities determined that Barrera, who was driving the 7-ton vehicle, was exceeding a safe speed for making a right turn, which prompted the rollover.

The two fatalities were confirmed at the scene, and the 15 injured Marines were transported to local hospitals.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities have not publicly identified any of the victims pending notification of next of kin.

Following the news of the accident on Wednesday, state lawmakers shared their condolences on social media.

"I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives in a tragic accident today in Onslow County," wrote North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "We are so proud of our military heroes at Camp Lejeune and across North Carolina. Our prayers go out to them."

Sen. Thom Tillis tweeted that he and his family were "praying" for the victims and their families.