Marine Charged with Killing Mass. College Student in Off-Campus Fight in 2019

After more than a year of investigation, charges have been filed in Massachusetts in the death of 19-year-old Emerson College student Daniel Hollis, according to local reports.

The Berkeley Beacon, The Republican, and the Boston Globe all confirm that a U.S. Marine reservist, Lance Corporal Samuel London, has been formally charged with one count of murder with intent to kill or inflict bodily harm, two counts of manslaughter, and two counts of assault stemming from an altercation on Sept. 28., 2019, outside a light rail station in Allston.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hollis, a 19-year-old Emerson sophomore, suffered traumatic brain injuries, and never regained consciousness. He died four days later.

In a statement on London, whose age was not released, the Marine Corps noted the charges are "merely an accusation and the accused is innocent until proven guilty," according to the Beacon.

Last February, a Massachusetts grand jury declined to issue indictments in this case.

The charges were brought against London by the military, and his case is pending adjudication at a General Courts-Martial.

It was unclear if London had entered pleas to the charges, or had an attorney who could speak to the allegations for him.

Authorities have yet to say what preceded the fatal 2019 incident.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hollis' family have launched a foundation in his name, and commented on the news of London's arrest Sunday.

"As a family, we are incredibly grateful to the NCIS Investigative Team and the Marine Corps prosecuting team for their tireless work and constant communication with our family," the statement reads. "Having experienced the disappointment of the Suffolk County Grand Jury's decision in February, we were reluctant to share that the case was not over. The current proceedings are part of the public record and we felt it was time to share this news with those who loved Dan and those who have been touched by his story."