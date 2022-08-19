Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty

A marine has pleaded not guilty to accusations he killed his ex-wife along a busy Hawaii freeway last month.

Sgt. Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and remains in jail on a $1 million bond in connection with the death of Dana Alotaibi, whom he allegedly stabbed "multiple times" on July 20 on Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua, Oahu, according to police, Hawaii News Now reports.

PEOPLE's request for comment from the Honolulu Police Department was not immediately returned.

At 6:18 p.m. on July 20, drivers on the H-3 highway "observed a male standing over a female, stabbing her multiple times," Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department said during a press conference last month.

She added that witnesses pulled over and tried to stop the male and also tried saving Alotaibi. The suspect ran into the woods and officers "were able to apprehend him" once they arrived.

Once approached by officers, the suspect allegedly used "the same knife" to stab himself. He was arrested and taken to a hospital "where he remains in custody," Thoemmes said.

Alotaibi was taken to the Castle Adventist hospital and was later declared dead.

"At the time of the incident, they were arguing before he stabbed her multiple times that caused her fatal injuries," Thoemmes said.

Alotaibi's mother, Natalia Cespedes, told local ABC affiliate KITV4 that her daughter was three months pregnant and had plans to move back home to Virginia.

Cespedes told the outlet that her daughter and Tejeda-Castillo were married for nearly three years.

Court documents obtained by KITV4 show that he filed for divorce in November 2021 and it was finalized in June 2022.

