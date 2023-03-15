Man's Body Found in Shopping Cart Outside California Grocery Store

The body, which was wrapped in a plastic sheet, is believed to have been inside the cart for days before it was discovered

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 15, 2023 09:22 AM
Police in Chico, California, opened a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in a shopping cart outside a grocery store Food Maxx
Food Maxx in Chico, California. Photo: Google Maps

Authorities in Chico, California are investigating the discovery of a man's body near the entrance of a Food Maxx grocery store.

The unnamed man was found wrapped in a plastic sheet inside a shopping cart and is believed to have been left for multiple days before anyone noticed, according to the Chico Police Department.

Emergency responders made the grim discovery near Food Maxx in Chico, California about 4:15 p.m. on March 12 after a caller reported what they believed to be a dead body.

EMS confirmed the man was dead and had suffered visible injuries, a police statement said. The injuries and the suspicious circumstances of the body wrapped in plastic triggered a homicide investigation by the Chico Police Department.

Investigator Lt. Brian Miller told local outlet, Action News Now, that security video from the grocery store on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway was being reviewed by the police.

"We were able to see some movement, we were able to see the shopping cart, the suspect," Lt. Miller said, adding: "It was there for days, I don't know how long… but for days."

The name of the victim has not been released and a police statement did not indicate if the suspect had been identified. The Chico Police Crime Map also shows no other homicides have occurred in the area in the past 12 months. The most recent annual crime report is from 2021 and stated two homicides for Chico.

Detectives have asked anyone who may have information on the homicide investigation to call CPD Dispatch on (530) 897-4911 and quote case number 23-1500.

