Manhunt Underway for Man Accused of 'Horrific' Killing of 11-Month-Old Daughter

Connecticut authorities are searching for a man who allegedly killed his 11-month-old daughter in a "horrific and gruesome" crime.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of his daughter, Camilla, after her body was found at his home on Nov. 18 in Naugatuck, about 15 miles northwest of New Haven, Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said last week in a press conference.

The baby had suffered neck compressions, stab wounds, and was dismembered, McAllister added.

Over the weekend, police shared on social media that they were working "around the clock alongside" the FBI and Connecticut State Police to apprehend Francisquini, who is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing around 230 pounds.

A man matching Francisquini's description was last seen walking along Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven on Nov. 18, according to NBC News. His car, a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala, was later found abandoned along Interstate 91 in New Haven, per NBC Connecticut.

Naugatuck Police Department

On Saturday, baby Camilla was laid to rest in a private ceremony for friends and family. The Naugatuck Police acknowledged that her death has had "a profound impact on both our officers and our community."

The FBI is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to the man's arrest.

Those who may have information regarding Francisquini can call the Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010. Police are urging the public not to approach the man if they see him.