Manhunt Underway After Mass Stabbing Leaves at Least 10 Dead in Saskatchewan, Canada

Canadian authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a mass stabbing attack in Saskatchewan that left at least 10 dead and around 15 more injured.

By 6 a.m. Sunday, the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a number of calls reporting a series of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation and issued shelter-in-place warnings to residents of the indigenous community and surrounding areas, the RCMP said in a press conference.

"At this point in our investigation, we have located 10 deceased individuals and are investigating 13 locations in the communities of the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan," RCMP Saskatchewan Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore added in a statement.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP

At least 15 additional victims were transported to various hospitals Sunday, and more may have taken themselves for medical treatment throughout the day, according to the RCMP. Authorities on Sunday named the two suspects — who police across Canada are still searching for — as Damien Sanderson and Miles Sanderson.

"Let me be clear, we are still looking for the two suspects. We are asking residents across Saskatchewan and our neighboring provinces to be vigilant," Blackmore said Sunday. "At this stage in our investigation, we believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly."

"If they are listening, I would like to ask them to turn themselves in to police," Blackmore added during the news conference.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The RCMP considers both Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, "armed and dangerous" and believes the pair to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue SUV. The RCMP issued an alert noting that the vehicle was spotted in Regina, Saskatchewan, just after 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

"At this point, we don't know if they have changed vehicle since this morning," Blackmore said Sunday. "Their location and direction of travel are unknown. This is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

"The Government of Canada has been in direct communication with the James Smith Cree Nation community leadership and we are ready to assist in any way we can," Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Sunday. "Those responsible for today's abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty

"To James Smith Cree Nation and the people of Saskatchewan: You are in our thoughts," Trudeau added. "We are here to support you during this difficult time."

The James Smith Cree Nation on Sunday declared a state of emergency as it responded to "the numerous murders and assaults" on members of its community and set up two emergency operations centers, according to a news release.

The RCMP on Sunday identified at least 13 different locations where stabbings took place in the James Smith Cree Nation and neighboring Weldon, Saskatchewan, according to a statement.