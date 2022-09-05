Manhunt Underway After Mass Stabbing Leaves at Least 10 Dead in Saskatchewan, Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are searching for two suspects named as Damien Sanderson and Miles Sanderson

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2022 10:36 AM
Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects.
Photo: Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP

Canadian authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a mass stabbing attack in Saskatchewan that left at least 10 dead and around 15 more injured.

By 6 a.m. Sunday, the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a number of calls reporting a series of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation and issued shelter-in-place warnings to residents of the indigenous community and surrounding areas, the RCMP said in a press conference.

"At this point in our investigation, we have located 10 deceased individuals and are investigating 13 locations in the communities of the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan," RCMP Saskatchewan Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore added in a statement.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large.
Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP

At least 15 additional victims were transported to various hospitals Sunday, and more may have taken themselves for medical treatment throughout the day, according to the RCMP. Authorities on Sunday named the two suspects — who police across Canada are still searching for — as Damien Sanderson and Miles Sanderson.

"Let me be clear, we are still looking for the two suspects. We are asking residents across Saskatchewan and our neighboring provinces to be vigilant," Blackmore said Sunday. "At this stage in our investigation, we believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly."

"If they are listening, I would like to ask them to turn themselves in to police," Blackmore added during the news conference.

A photo shows Damien Sanderson (L) and Myles Sanderson (R), two suspected attackers, as Canadian police launched a manhunt to track down after a series of stabbings in two communities that left multiple people dead and others wounded in Saskatchewan, Canada on September 05, 2022. Ten people were killed and 15 wounded during a spate of stabbings in 13 locations in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The RCMP considers both Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, "armed and dangerous" and believes the pair to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue SUV. The RCMP issued an alert noting that the vehicle was spotted in Regina, Saskatchewan, just after 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

"At this point, we don't know if they have changed vehicle since this morning," Blackmore said Sunday. "Their location and direction of travel are unknown. This is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

"The Government of Canada has been in direct communication with the James Smith Cree Nation community leadership and we are ready to assist in any way we can," Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Sunday. "Those responsible for today's abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice."

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, speaks during a press conference at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, May 30, 2022. After banning 1,500 types of military-style assault firearms in 2020, Trudeau now announced new legislation to further strengthen gun control in Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty

"To James Smith Cree Nation and the people of Saskatchewan: You are in our thoughts," Trudeau added. "We are here to support you during this difficult time."

The James Smith Cree Nation on Sunday declared a state of emergency as it responded to "the numerous murders and assaults" on members of its community and set up two emergency operations centers, according to a news release.

The RCMP on Sunday identified at least 13 different locations where stabbings took place in the James Smith Cree Nation and neighboring Weldon, Saskatchewan, according to a statement.

Related Articles
Authorities say a murder-suicide has resulted in the deaths of four people across three crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts.
Mass. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide After Four Bodies Found in Three Separate Locations
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni: Body and Car Found in Reservoir Near Last Known Location of California Teen
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni's Boyfriend Comments on Discovery of Body in Reservoir: 'Still Don't Know How to Process It'
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser
A relative of one of the 14 victims shot dead in a tavern in Soweto reacts next to the crime scene in Soweto on July 10, 2022. - Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in Soweto police said on July 10, 2022. Police lieutenant Elias Mawela said that they were called in the early hours in the morning, around 12:30am after the shooting overnight Saturday and Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead. 11 others were taken to hospital with wounds but two later died, raising the death toll to 14. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images)
At Least 15 Dead After Mass Shooting at a Bar in South Africa
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Shooting at Tulsa Hospital Leaves at Least 4 People Dead After Gunman Opens Fire in Medical Building
A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas School Shooting Leaves 21 Dead Including 19 Children and 2 Adults
A memorial is seen surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde School Shooting: Heartbreaking Photos Show the Aftermath of the Tragedy
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
After Buffalo Mass Shooting, President Biden Condemns 'Hate-Fueled Domestic Terrorism'
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Witnesses Describe Horror of Buffalo Mass Shooting: 'I'll Have This in My Head for the Rest of My Life'
police-tape.jpg
Family of 4, Including Infant, Found Frozen Near Canada Border — Suspect Arrested for Human Smuggling
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills Raise Money for Shooting Victims During Charity Softball Game
Authorities have been searching for Gonzalo Lopez since May 12. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
Escaped Texas Inmate Gonzalo Lopez Is Dead After Being Linked to Deaths of 5 Found in Home
People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years.
Questions Swirl Around Timeline of Uvalde School Shooting