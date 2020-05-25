Police in 3 States Launch Manhunt for 23-Year-Old Who Allegedly Murdered 2 Men

The suspect went on a spree that spanned Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Authorities in three states are searching for a college student who allegedly murdered two people over the weekend.

On Friday, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, a senior at the University of Connecticut, allegedly left the scene of a murder in Willington, Connecticut, according to the Connecticut State Police. He was seen wearing dark clothes and considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Manfredonia — described as a 6-foot-3, 240-lbs. white man — was believed to be armed with "pistols and long guns" near the Osbornedale State Park in Derby, Connecticut, on Sunday. He was last seen near East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, at about 6 p.m. local time on Sunday.

According to the Hartford Courant, Manfredonia allegedly killed Ted DeMers, 62, and assaulted another man in Willington on Friday. DeMers' wife Cynthia told the outlet that the two men offered the suspect a ride as he was walking on the road. The unidentified man who survived the incident was described as having machete or sword wounds.

“It could have been anybody who offered him a ride,” said Cynthia. “It could have been any of my neighbors’ husbands. It just happened to be mine.”

Manfredonia is believed to have traveled by motorcycle and broke into a Willington resident's house, where he held the unharmed man against his will before leaving Sunday morning, according to the Courant. He stole three shotguns, a pistol and the man's truck.

The stolen truck was found crashed near the Osbornedale State Park in Derby, where police learned Manfredonia knew someone who lived nearby, according to the Associated Press. When they got to the acquaintance's home, authorities found Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, dead.

According to the Courant, Manfredonia allegedly kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend, stole a vehicle from their home, and fled the murder scene. The car was found abandoned at the New Jersey–Pennsylvania border, police said, and the woman was found safe, according to the outlet.