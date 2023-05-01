Manhunt Continues for Suspect in Texas Mass Shooting as Police Say They Have 'Zero Leads'

A multi-agency manhunt continues for the suspect involved in the Texas mass shooting that occurred over the weekend.

The suspect, 39-year-old Francisco Oropesa, has eluded more than 250 law enforcement officers for two days, according to authorities.

Five people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy, after Oropesa entered their home allegedly intoxicated and upset that he was asked to stop shooting his weapon so an infant could go to sleep, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said in a press conference.

Capers also identified the victims: 8-year-old Daniel Enrique Laso, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

"We do not know [where Oropesa is]," FBI special agent James Smith admitted in the press conference. "Right now we have zero leads."

Francisco Oropesa. FBI/ZUMA Press Wire Service

"We have over 200 law enforcement personnel from federal, state, and local agencies trying to bring this suspect into custody," Smith continued. "We are asking everyone for your help until we can bring this suspect, this monster, to justice."

"It is my number one priority to find him, as it is everybody out here looking for him," Capers added. "He could be anywhere now."

The FBI posted new photos of the suspect across social media after accidentally sharing photos of the wrong person. "Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm," the organization wrote.

"Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled 'Oropesa' to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems," the statement continued. "This remains a fluid investigation."

Authorities said they found Oropesa's cell phone and some personal items, but tracking dogs lost his scent.

"FBI Houston and other local, state, & federal agencies will not stop assisting SJSO until he is captured and justice is brought on behalf of the 5 victims," the FBI said in a statement.

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, the agencies assisting are the FBI Houston Office and their SWAT team, the United States Marshals and Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the Harris County Sheriff's Office VIPER Task Force, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office SRT and CID, the Texas DPS and Texas Rangers and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office and FBI Houston did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Texas manhunt underway. ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A neighbor of Oropesa, Shawn Crawford, told NBC News that the suspect was a "family guy."

"He's always working, training his horse," Crawford said. "Never have I seen a fight, argument, raise his voice, anything."

NBC News reported there was a vigil for the victims on Sunday.