Man and Woman Wanted After Series of Shootings Spanning 3 States Arrested in South Dakota
Timothy Sargent, 42, and Savannah Emich, 20, are awaiting extradition to Ohio
A man and a woman have been arrested in South Dakota in connection to a shooting spree that covered three states over the past week.
Timothy Sargent, 42, and Savannah Emich, 20, were both arrested in Sioux Falls on Monday morning, ABC News reported, after a number of shootings in Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana left multiple two people dead.
Sargent, who is from Akron, Ohio, allegedly shot and injured a 29-year-old man living in a homeless encampment in the city on August 17, then shot and killed his 22-year old girlfriend Rebecca Tomlinson a day later, Akron police said, according to ABC News.
On August 19, Sargent allegedly shot a man in Milton, West Virginia, killing the 62-year-old.
Emich has reportedly been on the run with Sargent for these shootings, and the pair are suspected to have driven to Indiana from West Virginia on the 19th after the man was shot.
That night, Sargent and Emich allegedly opened fire on a family of three, wounding the adults in the car, near the entrance to O’Bannon Woods State Park in Corydon, Indiana, ABC News reported.
Sargent and Emich are being held in South Dakota until they can be extradited to Ohio, according to ABC News.
"The task force here in Ohio worked around the clock with its local partners and law enforcement across the county to locate and apprehend this pair of violent individuals," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, ABC News reported.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Akron Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It was not clear if Sargent and Emich have legal representation.