Man, Mom of 4 Found Shot to Death in Parked Car with 2 Unharmed Toddlers in Backseat 

Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, were found dead in a parking lot, and a man has since been charged

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 5, 2022 10:54 AM
Destiny Wiggins, Devone Brown
Destiny Wiggins, Devone Brown. Photo: GoFundMe

On Thursday morning, employees arriving to work at Barnhill Construction, in Rocky Mount, N.C.'s business district, stumbled across a man and woman who had been shot in their parked car, along with two young children alive in the cold backseat, multiple outlets report.

According to ABC11, an employee showing up to work around 6 a.m. saw a vehicle parked in the lot. The witness then noticed the deceased couple in the front.

Upon arriving on the scene, first responders found the unharmed children in the back and rushed them to the hospital for evaluation (temperatures in the area had dipped into the 30s overnight).

Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell later identified the deceased victims as Destiny Wiggins, 24, and 28-year-old Devone Brown. The relationship between Wiggins and Brown is unclear. The children reportedly belonged to Wiggins.

Eric Coley, 42, has since been arrested in the case. Rocky Mount Police have not released any information regarding a possible motive. Coley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to WITN/Gray News.

During a live press conference after the shootings, Chief Hassell said the kids in the car were of "toddler age" and are now in the care of relatives.

Wiggins' sister, Breana Wiggins, told CBS 17 that Destiny was the mother of two girls and two boys. "She loved to do hair and she loved her babies and family," Breana told the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An area resident told ABC11 she hoped the children had been unaware of what happened in the car, saying, "I just hope that they were just asleep and slept through it."

Eric Coley
Eric Coley. Rocky Mount Police Department

Relatives of Wiggins have launched a GoFundMe for her funeral expenses. "I am asking for all family, friends, loved ones and anyone who can to donate to help us to bury my daughter," Wiggins' mother wrote.

PEOPLE reached out to the Rocky Mount Police Chief for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Coley is being held without bond. It is unknown whether he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf. He was due to appear in court this morning, and it's not clear if he has entered a plea.

Related Articles
crime scene blocked off
Va. Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Ex, 3 Children Dead: 'A Difficult Day'
Rosanna Marie Romero
Mich. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Shot Her Baby Because He Thought She Was Cheating on Him: Reports
Two people have been arrested after a young woman vanished from a Tennessee Walmart and was later found dead, police said. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Warren Bennett Oser
N.C. Boy, 2, Finds Loaded Gun in Front Seat of Truck and Kills Himself, and Father Faces Charges
https://twitter.com/houstonpolice/status/1572419043771940864/photo/2 WANTED: Surveillance video of the suspect sought in the death of a 2-year-old child and the fatal shooting of an adult male. Tips: HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU .
Man Facing Murder Charges After 2-Year-Old Found Dead in Car and Father Fatally Shot in Houston
William Wiesman (Blount County)
Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'
Marsha Ebanks-Williams, Robert Adams
Fla. Man Allegedly Shot Ex-Wife and Her Son to Death During Argument that Began Over Electric Bill
Marivel Estivez
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
Four Are Dead After An Apparent Murder-Suicide In North Dakota Wheat Field
4 People Found Dead After Apparent Murder-Suicide in North Dakota, 3 of the Deceased Were Relatives
James Howard Jackson
Suspect Who Was Mistakenly Freed in Lady Gaga's Dog Theft Case Has Been Recaptured
Noah Shahnavaz, Indiana cop shot during a traffic stop
Rookie Indiana Police Officer Who'd Served in the Army Is Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop
Gladys Yvette Borcela
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
Sonia Loja, Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children Then Killed Herself, Say Authorities
Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children to Death Before Killing Herself: Police
William Anderson Banks Jr.
N.C. Man Planned to Sell SUV, But Now He's Missing — and Police Think He May Have Been Killed
Christina Lee Powell
Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police