Man, Woman Charged with Murder of Girl, 3, Who Was Kidnapped from Party and Had Sedatives in System

An Alabama couple accused of kidnapping and killing a 3-year-old girl before dumping her body in a landfill has been indicted on capital murder charges.

Patrick Stallworth, 40, and his girlfriend Derick Irisha Brown, 30, have been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on charges of capital murder of a child under the age of 14 and capital murder during a kidnapping for the 2019 death of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, WBMA, AL.com and WTOK report.

Kamille was abducted from a birthday party in Birmingham on Oct. 12, 2019. Her body was found 10 days later in a dumpster in a Jefferson County landfill. An autopsy revealed she had died of asphyxiation by suffocation and had toxic levels of meth and an anti-depressant in her system.

Stallworth and Brown have also been indicted on federal kidnapping charges. During previous court hearings, Stallworth accused Brown of kidnapping the girl, but authorities said the couple were seen together on the day McKinney was taken and had allegedly approached other children in Stallworth’s blue SUV.

On the afternoon of Kamille's abduction, Stallworth purchased $18.91 worth of candy from a gas station and drove with Brown around a housing community where they offered the candy to kids, including an 11-year-old to whom a man allegedly identified as Stallworth said, “I’m looking for a girl that looks like you,” a detective testified in December 2019, AL.com reported at the time.

Brown has accused Stallworth of sexually assaulting Kamille before her death, according to the outlet.

The couple has no connection to Kamille or her family.

“We believe this was something they thought about and acted upon. They saw an opportunity to take a young child, and they did,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told reporters in October 2019.

The 10-day search for Kamille gripped the community. After Stallworth and Brown were identified as possible suspects during the search, investigators went to the couple’s apartment.

Brown eventually directed authorities to a dumpster, which investigators tracked to a landfill where McKinney’s remains were recovered.

Kamille's nickname, Cupcake, “was something I came up with,” her father, Dominic McKinney, told CBS42, revealing he has a tattoo on his left hand in honor of his daughter. “When she came out, she was all cute and red with little brown eyes and I said, ‘That’s my cupcake.’”