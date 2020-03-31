Man and Woman Found Lying in a Ditch Murdered at University of Madison: Police

Image zoom John Hart/AP

Two people were discovered in a ditch at the University of Wisconsin, Madison’s arboretum early on Tuesday morning. Both have died.

A jogger was running through the arboretum, which lies south of the main campus, at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they saw two bodies lying in a ditch, the UW-Madison Police Department said in a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The bodies were of a man and a woman. One was pronounced dead on the scene, and another died shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

UW-Madison police are asking would-be visitors to avoid the arboretum altogether, especially the entrance at Wingra Street, as the investigation into the deaths continues.

RELATED: Cops Find Pit Bull at Wheel After Car Chase — and Owner Allegedly Said He Was Teaching Dog to Drive

Police are currently treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

Police also noted that the two deaths are not related to a report of shots fired at the University Hospital Emergency Department on Highland Drive at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

RELATED VIDEO: Attempted Murder Target Slams Netflix’s Tiger King as ‘Misinformation,’ and Filmmakers Respond

No one was injured in that incident, which occurred in the Emergency Department waiting room when two City of Fitchburg Police Department officers were transporting a subject for “evaluation and treatment,” according to an earlier incident report from the university police.

The subject attempted to disarm those officers while being moved to a different area of the waiting room, and “one round was fired into the ceiling of the waiting room” during the altercation. The subject was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the arboretum homicide investigation is encouraged to notify the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or at http://www.p3tips.com.