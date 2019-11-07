Man, Woman Arrested in Connection With Deaths of Vacationing Couple Found Buried on Texas Beach

Image zoom Kleberg County Sheriff's Office

The couple seen in surveillance footage inside a vehicle registered to a retired New Hampshire couple who were found buried on a Texas beach have been apprehended and are now in police custody.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Texas has confirmed Adam Curtis Williams was captured in Jalisco, Mexico, on Wednesday.

Later that night, Williams, 33, was being processed into the Kleberg County Jail in Kingsville, Texas.

Amanda Noverr, who was allegedly with Williams, was also captured but has not been charged with a crime.

Neither has been charged with the deaths of U.S. Navy veteran James Butler, 48, and his wife Michelle, 46, of Rumney, New Hampshire, who were reported missing by family on October 22.

Instead, Williams has been charged with felony theft of the Butlers’ truck and RV trailer.

The Butlers set off October 15 from their home state for a camping trip south. The couple stopped responding to texts and calls from relatives on October 16.

Their bodies were found on October 27, buried on Padre Island beach in Corpus Christi, Texas. The couple had set their truck and RV up to camp near where their remains were found, police said.

On Monday, the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of two persons of interest in the couple’s silver 2018 Chevrolet 2500 four-door pickup. The photo shows a man with gauged ears and tattoos in the driver’s seat and a woman sitting in the passenger seat with a tattoo on her left arm.

The truck and trailer were last seen crossing the U.S.-Mexico border between October 20 and October 21.

It was unclear if either defendant had a lawyer who could comment on their behalf.

“We are glad to hear the arrest has been made and await what’s next,” Debbie Van Loon, James Butler’s sister, told WMUR.

Investigators have not mentioned a possible motive for the murders or described how the Butlers were killed.