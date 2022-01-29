Landon Eastep died at the scene while the officers were not injured during the incident, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Man with Box Cutter Fatally Shot by 9 Police Officers After Standoff on Tenn. Interstate: Authorities

A man died after at least nine policer officers opened fire during a standoff on Interstate 65 in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Landon Eastep, 37, was on the shoulder of the interstate when he was approached by a Tennessee Highway trooper at approximately 2 p.m. As their exchange escalated, Eastep produced a box cutter, the bureau said in a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trooper was joined by an off-duty Mount Juliet Police Department officer, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department backup officers and additional highway patrol.

"The negotiations with Eastep, aimed at convincing him to surrender, continued for approximately 30 minutes," said the TBI.

The bureau added, "At one point, the man appears to adjust his stance and reach for what was later identified as a metal cylindrical object at his waist. At least nine of the law enforcement officers fired upon Eastep."

Eastep died at the scene while the officers were not injured during the incident, according to the bureau.

On Thursday, the Metro Nashville Police Department released a body camera video, which had been edited by police, from the scene in which officers can be heard negotiating with Eastep while he stands near the interstate's shoulder until he is shot.

Officer Brian Murphy, a 25-year MNPD veteran, was decommissioned pending a review and the investigation of his actions while the five other MNPD officers were placed on routine administrative assignment, according to the police department.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake vowed to review the incident and mourned the death of Eastep.

"While the TBI conducts its investigation of the shooting on behalf of the District Attorney, I have directed that our Training Academy staff thoroughly examine how our officers positioned themselves in this multi-agency response and as well review the tactics and procedures used in relation to those that we teach," he said in a statement.