Man Who 'Targeted Young Women' Convicted of Decades-Old Murders with Help of Investigative Genetic Genealogy

Horace Van Vaultz Jr. was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings of 22-year-old Mary Duggan in 1986 and 20-year-old Selena Keough in 1981

By
Published on August 18, 2022 09:46 PM
Horace Van Vaultz, Jr
Photo: Burbank Police Department

A Bakersfield, California, man has been convicted of two decades-old murders in the first case in Los Angeles County that used investigative genetic technology.

On Thursday, Horace Van Vaultz Jr. was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and that the crimes were committed during a rape and sodomy for each victim, states a news release from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Vaultz, 67, was convicted of murdering Mary Duggan, 22, on June 9, 1986; her body was found in the trunk of her car in an empty Burbank, California, parking lot, according to the news release. He was also convicted of killing 20-year-old Selena Keough in Montclair, California, on July 16, 1981.

"Using the latest in technology and forensics, we were able to secure a conviction against someone who targeted young women," said District Attorney Gascón. "I hope that today's guilty verdict provides some comfort to the victims' families who have waited more than three decades to see this result."

The investigative technology used in Vaultz's case involved detectives accessing commercial DNA databases, loading DNA material from the crime and finding a relative's match that can point toward a suspect, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey previously told NBC Los Angeles around the time of Vaultz's November 2019 arrest.

Vaultz's case went to trial this summer. During closing arguments on Wednesday, Vaultz's attorney, Damon L. Hobdy, told jurors that despite DNA evidence, prosecutors failed to prove that his client – who alleged that he was a swinger, per Daily Breeze – raped and strangled the women.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A recent re-examination of evidence also showed a DNA link between Vaultz and a third connected 1986 murder in Ventura County; however, he was acquitted for the woman's murder. All three women were found "strangled and tied up in similar ways," per NBC Los Angeles.

"Yeah, the DNA is pretty strong," argued Hobdy, according to the outlet. "But DNA doesn't cry out to you and say, 'Oh, this by the way is the person who committed this crime.' "

Added Hobdy: "It is reasonable to conclude that sex happened, and sometime later, these women were killed."

"To believe the defendant's story, you'd have to throw out all your common sense," Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman told jurors at the end of her closing argument. "You'd have to believe this defendant is the most unlucky person on the planet, to have three women all turn up dead with the defendant's semen inside them."

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims as well as to the Vaultz family," Hobdy tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I've defended Mr. Vaultz for approximately three years now and I've got to know him as a person beyond him simply being my client. It was a hard fought month-long trial but I believe the court gave my client a fair trial. As a criminal defense attorney, a fair trial is what you hope for. Despite the verdicts, I thank the jurors for their service and attentiveness to this case."

Vaultz is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.

Related Articles
Susan Berman and Robert Durst
Robert Durst Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Susan Berman To Cover Up Wife's Disappearance
Susan Berman and Robert Durst
Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murdering Best Friend Susan Berman to Cover Up Wife's Disappearance
Karen Stitt, 15, of Palo Alto, around 1982.
Calif. Girl Was Stabbed 59 Times After Parting Ways with Boyfriend in 1982 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested
Image
The 'Grim Sleeper': 5 Things to Know About Serial Killer Lonnie Franklin
Zaria Burgess
N.C. Man Sentenced to Death for 'Atrocious' Murder of Teen Daughter Who Was Tortured for 22 Hours
Paul Flores, Kristin Smart, Ruben Flores
Kristin Smart's Body Is Still Missing — But Longtime Suspect and His Father Face Trial
Diane Cusick, Richard Cottingham
Notorious 'Torso Killer' Indicted in 1968 Murder of N.Y. Dance Teacher Who Was Found Strangled in Her Car
Gabrielle (Britney) Lynn Ujlaky
Young Nev. Man Found Guilty of Raping, Murdering Teen Family Friend: 'She Called Him Her Big Brother'
Families of Victims of Alleged Serial Killer Cite Marsy's Law
The 'Grim Sleeper' Serial Killer: 7 Things to Know After Lonnie Franklin's Death
Patricia "Patty" Prewitt
Mo. Woman Seeks Clemency After 1985 Conviction for Killing Husband — Did Sexism Put Her Behind Bars?
William Husel
A Doctor Was Accused in the Fentanyl-Related Deaths of 14 Patients. Why Did the Jury Acquit Him?
Jacqueline Avant
Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Music Exec Clarence Avant
7_4_94
Then and Now: People Crime Covers
Provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows John Arthur Getreu
Alleged 'Stanford Murders' Serial Killer Convicted in 1974 Murder of Chuck Taylor's Daughter
minerliz soriano
N.Y. Girl, 13, Was Killed on Way Home from School in 1999, Suspect Has Been Teaching Astronomy
mandy steingasser
N.Y. Man Strangled High School Girl with Her Bra and Dumped Her in Ravine in 1993