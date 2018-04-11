David Cody Stuart survived the life-altering abuse back in 1997, but would require constant care for the remainder of his life, which ended March 6

Man Who Survived Toddler Abuse 20 Years Ago Dies — Leading to Murder Charges Against Mom and Her Ex

When he was a toddler, David Cody Stuart was left blind, mute, and crippled by his biological mother and her boyfriend, who both served eleven years in prison after convictions on child abuse charges.

David survived the life-altering abuse back in 1997, but would require constant care for the remainder of his life, which came to an end on March 6. He was 21.

Following his death, murder charges had been filed against David’s biological mother, 41-year-old Robyn Lynn Noffsinger, and her boyfriend at the time, David Raefore Tripp Jr., 45, Brunswick County’s District Attorney Jon David announced at a Tuesday press conference.

The prosecutor told reporters the abuse David endured in Longwood left him dependent for his entire life and confined to a wheelchair, and that medical examiners determined it led to his death.

“He was literally, at the time of his death, a man for sure but still an infant from the standpoint that he needed round the clock care by some very loving caregivers,” the prosecutor said. “That medical treatment he received, that care he received, literally cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars.”

On April 12, 1997, David was taken by ambulance to the Columbia Brunswick Hospital, where he was unresponsive with a skull fracture. His face was bruised, his arms and legs were deformed, and he had been burned.

David was also experiencing extreme seizures.

A sheriff’s office spokesman confirms that in 1997, witnesses reported seeing Noffsinger “talking and laughing” with Tripp outside the emergency room while her son was inside being treated.

It was determined David was comatose and he was placed on life support.

A pediatrician from Duke University diagnosed David as having battered child syndrome, and said the injuries he’d sustained were intentional.