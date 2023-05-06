Man Who Put Jordan Neely into Deadly Chokehold on Subway 'Never Intended to Harm' Him, Lawyers Say

The man who put Jordan Neely into a deadly chokehold while on a New York City subway earlier this week "never intended to harm" him, according to his lawyers.

On Monday, the individual — who has been identified as Daniel Penny, a U.S. Marine veteran — restrained Neely, 30, and held him in a headlock before he died.

In a statement from Raiser and Kenniff, P.C., the law firm expressed its condolences to Neely's family for their loss, while defending their client's actions.

"When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived," the statement said, per ABC 7. "Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death."

"We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways," the statement continued.

A representative for Raiser and Kenniff, P.C. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Neely was riding a northbound F train in Manhattan when he began harassing passengers, authorities told multiple news outlets, including ABC 7.

"He starts to make a speech," Juan Alberto Vazquez, who filmed the ordeal, told the New York Post. "He started screaming in an aggressive manner. He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

Penny, 24, then stepped in to subdue him, placing his arms around Neely's neck. The nearly four-minute-long video filmed by Vazquez shows the two men struggling and other passengers stepping in to hold Neely down, per The New York Times.

Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who had a history of mental illness, was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead, per ABC 7.

His death was ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner on Wednesday, according to the Times.

"This is a solemn and serious matter that ended in the tragic loss of Jordan Neely's life," Doug Cohen, press secretary for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner's report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records."

Following the incident, protesters have taken to the streets demanding justice as New York City leaders look for answers as to how the subway incident culminated in Neely's death.

Mayor Eric Adams told The Times that the incident was "tragic," and added that "there's a lot we don't know about what happened here."

"However, we do know that there were serious mental health issues in play here, which is why our administration has made record investments in providing care to those who need it and getting people off the streets and the subways, and out of dangerous situations," he continued.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine agreed. "He always made people smile. Our broken mental health system failed him. He deserved help, not to die in a chokehold on the floor of the subway," he said.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, meanwhile, tweeted Wednesday night that "Jordan Neely was murdered," adding, "But [because] Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected w/ passive headlines + no charges. It's disgusting."