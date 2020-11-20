Marlin Joseph was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaladaa Crowell, 36, and her daughter Kyra Inglett, 11

Man Who Murdered Fla. Mom, Then Chased Her Daughter from Home and Killed Her, Gets Death Sentence

A Florida man convicted of fatally shooting a mother and then chasing down and killing her 11-year-old daughter was sentenced Thursday to die for his crimes.

"Marlin Joseph, you have not only forfeited your right to live among us, but under the law of the state of Florida, you have forfeited your right to live at all," Judge Cheryl Caracuzzo said after imposing the sentence in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, reports The Palm Beach Post.

Joseph, 29, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaladaa Crowell, 36, and her daughter Kyra Kalis Inglett, according to WKMG.

The Dec. 28, 2017, murders occurred at a West Palm Beach home shared by the two families.

According to the Post, Joseph lived with his mother and several other family members at the address. Crowell was dating Joseph's mother, the Post reports. Kyra and Joseph's daughter -- who was about the same age -- had come into conflict.

Days prior to the shooting, Joseph allegedly told his mother that if another incident arose between the two girls, he would have to take care of it.

Investigators said at Joseph's February trial that on the day of the murders, his daughter sent him a text regarding an incident with Kyra.

Joseph arrived to find the conflict had passed and the kids were playing together, witnesses said. But after Kyra's mother returned to the home, she and Joseph were overheard arguing, followed by gunshots, with a fatal shot to Cromwell's head as she pleaded for help, police said.

Image zoom Marlin Joseph | Credit: West Palm Beach Police

Kyra then ran from the house with Joseph in pursuit, according to testimony from Joseph's brother, Parice, who said he spotted the gun after he tackled his brother.

Investigators said Joseph shot Kyra five times before fleeing in Crowell's car, reports the Post.

"Kyra did not deserve anything she got," the girl's cousin, Kevlin Fedrick, said after the sentencing, reports WPEC. "Whether she had to listen to the gun shots ring out or had to run, she did not deserve that."

Joseph's sentencing, Fedrick said, was "...not bitter, it's not sweet, it's neither one," adding, "We can't get back what was taken from us."

In reaching her sentencing decision, which followed the jury's unanimous recommendation, the judge said: "Kyra was no doubt aware of her impending death. There can be nothing more terrifying for a child than knowing that someone has just shot their mother multiple times and now was coming after them," the Post reports.

"There is no doubt that this panic-stricken little girl experienced a level of terror that no child or no one should ever have to endure," she said.

In an October court hearing, Kenneth Crowell called Joseph "an absolute evil person in its purest form" for committing the murders of his daughter and granddaughter. "You are no different than something like an infectious disease," he said. "You should be banished from this earth. That way, no one else can be affected."

Another of Joseph's brothers, Cordarious, countered at the same hearing that someone can't be a Christian while at the same time wishing death upon someone else.