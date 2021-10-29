Man Who Lived in Chicago Airport for 3 Months Acquitted of Trespassing Charges

Aditya Singh lived in Chicago's O'Hare Airport for three months undetected before he was discovered by United Airlines employees and arrested

A man who lived in Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for three months has been cleared on a felony trespassing charge.

Aditya Singh was found not guilty Tuesday of felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport, according to The Chicago Tribune. Singh, 37, had been living in O'Hare from October 2020 through Jan. 16, 2021, when was arrested there.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He is expected to return to court Friday, where he will face an escape charge. Singh allegedly violated his electronic monitoring while he was out on bond for the trespassing charge earlier this year.

Chicago's O'Hare Airport Credit: Getty

Singh, who had no prior criminal background, had been living in O'Hare after he chose to stay in the airport instead of flying back to his home in India, according to the Tribune. He had been living in the United States on a visa after first entering the country about six years ago to complete a master's program. Singh was planning to return home to India around the time his visa was set to expire.

PEOPLE previously reported that Singh chose to stay in the airport instead of boarding his flight to India because he was "scared to go home due to COVID."

While living in the airport, Singh sustained himself by counting on strangers to buy him food in the airport, and also used the shops and bathrooms located in the terminal area, according to the Tribune.

When Singh was first discovered in the airport in January, he was asked by two United Airlines employees to provide identification. He then presented them with an airport ID badge which had been reported missing since October, per the Tribune.

At the time of his arrest, an aviation department spokesperson said Singh did not violate airport regulations while staying in O'Hare for three months.