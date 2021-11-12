Shankar Hangud, 55, pleaded guilty in September to three counts of first-degree murder for killing his children as well as one count of deliberately aiding his wife to die by suicide

Man Who Killed Wife, 3 Children Then Drove Over 200 Miles with Son's Body Sentenced to 3 Life Sentences

A California man was reportedly sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after confessing to killing his wife and three children.

Shankar Hangud, 55, pleaded guilty in September to three counts of first-degree murder for killing his children — ages aged 13, 16, and 20. He also pleaded guilty to one count of deliberately aiding his wife to die by suicide, the Placer County District Attorney's Office wrote in an October statement.

"After an investigation by the Roseville Police Department, it was determined the defendant was responsible for the deaths..." the D.A.'s Office wrote.

On Wednesday, a judge handed down a sentence of three life terms in prison for the charges. He will never be eligible for parole, according to the Associated Press, KCRA, and CBS Sacramento.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's inquiries about the sentencing.

Prosecutors alleged that Hangud claimed he was feeling distressed after losing his job and experiencing marital problems, according to KCRA.

He eventually told investigators that the killings happened over several days at his residence because he felt like he couldn't provide for his family financially, the news outlet reports.

Hangud was arrested on Oct. 14, 2019 after he drove from his Roseville home to the Mount Shasta Police Department (around 230 miles) and confessed to the killings, according to the district attorney's office.

He told officers that one of the victim's — who was described only as "an adult male" — was deceased in his car, the district attorney's office said. The Associated Press reports that the body was that of his oldest son.