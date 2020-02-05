Image zoom Karl Karlsen, 2012 Stephen D. Cannerelli/The Post-Standard/AP

A man who previously admitted to killing his son for insurance money has now been convicted in the 1991 death of his wife for the same motive .

On Monday, 60-year-old Karl Karlsen was found guilty of first-degree murder by arson in Calaveras County Superior Court in California, according to the Union Democrat.

His wife Christina died in a house fire in 1991, which the verdict determined was intentionally set by Karlsen in order to collect a $200,000 life insurance policy, the Union Democrat reported. He took out the policy on his wife 19 days prior to her death.

According to the outlet, Karlsen will be sentenced on Mar. 17, and his defense attorney stated that he will appeal the conviction.

The Calaveras County District Attorney’s office and Karlsen’s attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Karlsen used the payout from his late wife’s insurance policy at the time to buy a home in upstate New York, according to Syracuse.com.

In November 2013, Karlsen pleaded guilty to killing his 23-year-old son Levi in 2008 to collect a $707,210 life insurance policy, according to Syracuse.com. He had registered the policy 17 days before Levi was found crushed under a car.

Levi’s death was originally believed to be accidental, but prosecutors claimed that Karlsen purposely rigged a 5,000-lbs. vehicle to fall on his son who was working beneath it, according to Syracuse.com.

Per the Union Democrat, family members connected to the trial shared their reaction immediately following this week’s verdict, with the daughter of Karlsen and Christina saying she’s “just happy.”

“It’s a long battle. It should have taken effect in 1991,” said Christina’s sister, while Karlsen’s brother said: “I’m just glad it’s over. It’s done, finally. And I hope justice is served.”

Karlsen entered the New York State Department of Corrections system in December 2013 following the verdict in Levi’s death, for which his earliest release date is November 2027, according to inmate records.

A spokesperson from the New York Corrections office told the Union Democrat that Karlsen will serve out his prior sentencing in New York before being transported to California to serve the new sentencing.