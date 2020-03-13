Man Who Killed Michael Jordan's Father in 1993 Up for Parole

One of the two men sentenced to life in prison for the 1993 shooting death of Michael Jordan‘s father is up for parole, multiple outlets report.

Larry Demery, 44, is now being considered for parole by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, according to WECT. Demery — who was 17 at the time of the crime — pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

In July 1993, James Jordan Sr., the 56-year-old father of the NBA legend, was shot and killed while sleeping in his car at a highway rest stop in Robeson County, North Carolina. His body was found 11 days later after being dumped off a bridge in South Carolina.

Another man, Daniel Andre Green, was also sentenced to life in prison for the murder. Both, according to WECT, have accused the other of pulling the trigger.

Image zoom Larry Demery N.C. Department of Public Safety

Image zoom James Jordan and Michael Jordan, 1988 Robert Mora/NBAE via Getty Images

Per state law, parole is not an option for crimes committed after Oct. 1, 1994, according to WWAY. Since Demery’s crime fell before that cutoff, he qualifies for parole.

Demery is currently being held at North Carolina’s Scotland Correctional Institution.

“I think about him every day. I’m pretty sure I always will. Every day of my life,” Michael said of his father in 1996, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Image zoom Michael Jordan celebrates his 26th birthday with his father, James, and his mother, Doloris, in Chicago, 1989. Charles Bennett/AP/Shutterstock

Opening up to Oprah Winfrey in 1993, Michael, who was 30 at the time of his father’s death, spoke about grieving the loss and understanding the motive behind it.

“I’m a very optimistic person in the sense that I don’t look at the real bad part of it. I looked at it that no matter what happened to my father, he’s not here,” said the athlete at the time, according to the Chicago Tribune.

When Winfrey asked whether Michael would want to question Demery and Green about the meaning behind the crime, he said he had no interest.

“No, because I don’t want to know,” he said. “Because it probably would hurt me even more just to know their reasons. Because if it is, it’s going to be totally meaningless for the reasons. It’s better that I don’t know.”