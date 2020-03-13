Man Who Found Dismembered Remains of Wash. Mom in Trash Can Recounts Horrific Discovery

Image zoom Facebook

The Seattle man who found the body of Ingrid Lyne, a 40-year-old woman dismembered and murdered by a man she met online in 2016, is sharing his story for the first time.

“It was just three bags, in the bottom of that bin, that were incredibly heavy and weren’t supposed to be there,” Mike Novasion recalls on “Date with the Devil,” an episode of HLN’s new crime series Sex & Murder (watch an exclusive clip below).

“I grabbed the first bag and it was so almost professionally packaged that it was very eerie. [I] could see, as I pulled it out, what was the outline of a face.”

Lyne, a 40-year-old nurse and divorced mother of three, was reported missing after an April 2016 date to a Seattle Mariners game with John Robert Charlton, whom she’d met online.

Two days later, Novasion found the bags containing Lyne’s dismembered body in the recycling bin outside his south Seattle home. The bags contained Lyne’s head, arm and leg, according to authorities.

Image zoom Montana Department of Corrections

Charlton initially told police that he had been dating Lyne, 40, for about a month, adding that the pair had spent nights together at her home. He also told officials that they went back to her house in Renton after their date at the Mariners game in Seattle.

“Charlton claimed that he had been so intoxicated on Friday night that he could not recall how he and Lyne returned to her residence after the Mariners game, or what transpired when they got there,” court documents read, according to local news station KCPQ. “He said he believed they had sex, and said Lyne was acting ‘weird,’ but could not or would not provide further details.”

The documents continued detailing the couple’s night, with Charlton telling officers that he wasn’t sure how he left Lyne’s home, but that she must have taken him back to Seattle, “where, he claimed, he slept on the sidewalk.” He added that he didn’t think she planned to see anyone else that night.

According to the Seattle Times, during detectives’ search of Lyne’s home, they found blood, pieces of flesh and a 15-inch pruning saw in her bathroom.

In January 2018, Charlton was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the April 9, 2016, murder, according to the Seattle Times.

Lyne’s longtime friend Crissa Franceschina previously spoke to PEOPLE about Lyne, saying, “She was the fun one. She didn’t care what people thought. She was loyal – she was just a good person.”

