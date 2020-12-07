John Richardson of the City of Houston Solid Waste said the moment he found the influencer's remains has "been playing back in my head every day"

Man Who Found Alexis Sharkey's Body Thought It Might Have Been a Mannequin at First: 'He Was Scared'

One of the men who located the body of Alexis Sharkey is recounting the shocking discovery.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, a dump truck driver working his route discovered the social media influencer's naked body alongside a Houston road. Her body had no obvious wounds or signs of trauma, authorities have said.

A preliminary autopsy on Sharkey's remains did not rule out foul play in her death, and officials told PEOPLE additional testing will be performed on the body before a final determination of death is made.

John Richardson of the City of Houston Solid Waste told KHOU the day he found her remains has "been playing back in my head every day." Richardson, a supervisor, got a call from an employee that morning who "said he thought he saw a body or a mannequin."

"He wasn’t too sure," recalled Richardson. "He wasn’t going to stop because he was scared or whatever the case may be, so he asked me to come out there to check it out."

"When we were driving, we could see the feet," Richardson continued. "We got out and looked, and there it was. She was laying there deceased, no clothes on. I just got on the phone, and I called 911."

Sharkey's mother, Stacey Robinault, previously told KPRC she believes her daughter was the victim of a homicide.