A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer

Nearly 30 years after a New York woman was discovered bludgeoned to death in her apartment, authorities revealed a man who killed himself shortly after being questioned by police was her murderer, NBC News reports.

Wilomeana "Violet" Filkins was found dead in East Greenbush, N.Y., on Aug. 19, 1994. According to WNYT-TV, the 81-year-old woman, who lived alone, was the victim of a robbery-turned-murder perpetrated by Jeremiah Guyette, a local school bus driver.

East Greenbush Police Detective Sgt. Michael Guadagnino said during a press conference Thursday that Guyette, an Air Force veteran who also bussed the elderly, was interviewed by police early on, but was never considered a suspect at the time of Filkins' death.

But fingerprints and a recent tip led police to positively identify Guyette as the killer in the decades-old case, according to NBC.

Citing Guadagnino, the outlet reports an ex-girlfriend told police that Guyette cried while confessing to her of robbing and hitting a woman.

On Oct. 1, 2019, when authorities went to question Guyette about the killing, he became visibly upset and refused to speak without a lawyer, Guadagnino said, NBC reports.

That same day, a family member told police Guyette called her and said he did not want to go to prison. "Someone had died but he didn't want to talk anymore over the phone," Guadagnino said, according to the outlet.

The next day, Guyette was found dead in his Rosendale, N.Y., garage. He died by suicide, said police.

His sudden death prompted authorities to resubmit evidence, including a coffee table with an unidentified person's fingerprint found at the crime scene, per the outlet.

Three years later, due to a crime lab backlog reportedly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fingerprint turned out to be a match to Guyette.

According to the outlet, Filkins' niece Carole Filkins told reporters that while the family "never would have envisioned anything like this happening," they're "thankful it has been resolved."