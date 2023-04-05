Man Who Dealt Michael K. Williams Drugs Before His Death Pleads Guilty

The dealer of the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Michael K. Williams has pleaded guilty.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 39-year-old Irvin Cartagena, also known as "Green Eyes," pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue in front of a district judge on Wednesday.

"Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy," said Williams of Cartagena's hand-to-hand transaction with the actor, which he explained happened "on or about" Sept. 5, 2021.

Williams was found dead of an accidental fentanyl overdose in his Brooklyn apartment a day later on Sept. 6; the district attorney explained that Cartagena "dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams."

"This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death in our community," the statement added.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, as part of his guilty plea, Cartagena "stipulated that the substances he conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute resulted in the death of Michael K. Williams." The statutory minimum and maximum penalties are five to 40 years in prison, with WVIT reporting that sentencing for Cartagena is set for Aug. 18.

An attorney for Cartagena did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cartagena, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz and Carlos Macci were arrested on Feb. 2, 2022, in connection to the five-time Emmy nominee's death.

The men were part of a drug-trafficking organization known as the DTO operating in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn between August 2020 and February 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office added in their release on Wednesday.

According to The New York Times, Macci, 70, pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy on Tuesday and awaits a sentence in July. The publication added that Robles, 57, and Cruz, 56, have pleaded not guilty. It is unclear who is currently representing Robles, Cruz and Macci to be reached for comment.