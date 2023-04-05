Man Who Dealt Michael K. Williams Drugs Before His Death Pleads Guilty

The actor was discovered dead of an accidental fentanyl overdose in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 54

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 10:44 PM
Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty

The dealer of the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Michael K. Williams has pleaded guilty.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 39-year-old Irvin Cartagena, also known as "Green Eyes," pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue in front of a district judge on Wednesday.

"Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy," said Williams of Cartagena's hand-to-hand transaction with the actor, which he explained happened "on or about" Sept. 5, 2021.

Williams was found dead of an accidental fentanyl overdose in his Brooklyn apartment a day later on Sept. 6; the district attorney explained that Cartagena "dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams."

The Wire’s Michael K Williams Describes in Posthumous Memoir How Most Intense Roles Led to Relapse
Michael K. Williams. Jesse Dittmar/Redux

"This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death in our community," the statement added.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, as part of his guilty plea, Cartagena "stipulated that the substances he conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute resulted in the death of Michael K. Williams." The statutory minimum and maximum penalties are five to 40 years in prison, with WVIT reporting that sentencing for Cartagena is set for Aug. 18.

An attorney for Cartagena did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cartagena, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz and Carlos Macci were arrested on Feb. 2, 2022, in connection to the five-time Emmy nominee's death.

The men were part of a drug-trafficking organization known as the DTO operating in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn between August 2020 and February 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office added in their release on Wednesday.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to The New York Times, Macci, 70, pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy on Tuesday and awaits a sentence in July. The publication added that Robles, 57, and Cruz, 56, have pleaded not guilty. It is unclear who is currently representing Robles, Cruz and Macci to be reached for comment.

Related Articles
Michael K. Williams
4 Arrested for Alleged Role in 'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams' Overdose Death
Todd Blanche, Donald Trump
All About Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's New Attorney
Nathaniel David Corser mugshot. Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department.
Colo. Man Receives Record 20-Year Prison Sentence for Teen's Fentanyl Death: 'Lives Are at Stake'
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Involved in Donald Trump's Hush Money Case
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Tied to Donald Trump's Indictment
Isabella Pollok
Victim of Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader Who Later Became His 'Lieutenant' Gets 54 Months in Prison
Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams' Nephew Recalls Discovering His Uncle After Fentanyl Overdose: 'He's Gone'
Christy Giles, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola
2 Men Indicted by Grand Jury for 2021 Deaths of Model and Architect Dumped Outside Hospitals After Party
mac-miller-81.jpg
Man Who Provided Drugs to Mac Miller's Dealer Sentenced to Over 17 Years in Prison
Angelina Barini, Andrea Zamperoni
Sex Worker Gets 30 Years for Fatally Drugging 4 Clients, Including Star Chef, 'for a Few Quick Dollars'
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence -- Season 1 -- With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival. (Photo: Courtesy of Hulu)
The True Story Behind Hulu's 'Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence'
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams 'Was Doing Well' Before Overdose, Wouldn't 'Knowingly' Take Fentanyl: Nephew
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Alex Murdaugh
Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?
https://www.instagram.com/p/3jdjAHSaz0/ samwow19 On our way to Cota!! #xgames #atx 359w ; https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10217533642763740&set=ecnf.1557110479
Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home
Jennifer Jeffery-Browne and Kester Brown
Man Convicted of Killing Md. Mom and Her 7-Year-Old Son While He Was Home Sick from School