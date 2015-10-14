Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Adult Star and Live-Stream It on Periscope

Federal agents have arrested a Georgia man who they contend threatened to murder an adult film star in numerous emails and online video posts.

Brian Blankenship, a 25-year-old man from Columbus, Georgia, has been charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a communication threatening to injure an identified individual, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The document claims that in late August the FBI received an initial complaint concerning someone utilizing the live-streaming social media app Periscope to threaten the life of a 24-year-old adult performer known professionally as Malena Morgan.

Court records allege Blankenship referenced the Aug. 26 on-air shooting deaths of Virginia-based journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward before claiming he would use Periscope “as he was ‘opening fire on Malena Morgan.'”

Morgan, who lives in California, contacted police in Beverly Hills on Sept. 1 about the threats “and had indicated a level of emotional distress by the threats on her life.”

Morgan shared 12 emails she’d received over four days in late August from an email account that was later allegedly traced back to Blankenship, according to the affidavit.

In one email, he allegedly wrote, “When you walk out of your house and see me it will be too late.” In a second email, officials claim he threatened to put the woman’s “bloody head on a stick.”

Blankenship went on to boast in yet another email that a woman who blocked him on a social media site in 2008 was “shot while leaving her apartment in New York City” soon after he posted her address online.

And in a fourth email, he allegedly threatened to kill Morgan before taking his own life – all while broadcasting her “undoing” through the app.

FBI agents approached Blankenship on Oct. 8 and interviewed about the threats. The affidavit states that he acknowledged making the videos and sending the emails under questioning.

Blankenship’s parents were interviewed by FBI agents and allegedly told them their son “had threatened to kill every member of their family.”

Blankenship is being represented by public defender Michael Simpkins, who did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

He remains in custody and will be in court on Friday for a detention hearing, at which time a bail amount may be determined. If convicted, he faces five years in prison. Blankenship has not yet entered a plea to the charge against him.

Morgan could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

