Sean Lannon, 47, was arrested Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals' St. Louis Metro Fugitive Task Force

Man Wanted in Connection with 5 Killings — Including Death of Ex-Wife — Is Found and Arrested

A New Mexico man has been arrested after being suspected of 5 killings across 2 states -- and authorities say one of the victims is his ex-wife.

Sean Lannon, 47, was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Louis, Missouri by members of the U.S. Marshals' St. Louis Metro Fugitive Task Force, according to a press release. He has been charged with murder, burglary, possession of a weapon and motor vehicle theft in New Jersey for the death of Michael Dabkowski, 66, of East Greenwich Township, N.J.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities say Lannon, of Grants, N.M., is also a person of interest in the deaths of four other people in New Mexico, including a woman he divorced in 2019. Their bodies were discovered in an airport parking garage last week, and authorities are trying to determine how Lannon is connected to their deaths.

The investigation began on Friday, when a security guard noticed a foul odor coming from a truck parked at the Albuquerque International Sunport. Inside the truck, investigators found the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60.

The vehicle was registered to Apostalon. Some of the bodies had been dismembered, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Sean and Jennifer Lannon divorced in 2019, according to New Mexico court records obtained by NJ.com. A judge had ruled in favor of Sean Lannon for the custody of the couple's children.

Authorities soon learned that Sean Lannon had flown out of that airport the day before the bodies were found. He landed in Philadelphia last Thursday night with his three children. At some point, authorities allege, he went to Dabkowski's home, killed him and stole his vehicle.

When authorities closed in on Lannon in St. Louis, he was sleeping in Dabkowski's car. It's unclear where the children were, but authorities say they are safe.

According to court records obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, Lannon called an acquaintance before he was arrested, allegedly saying "he is extremely sorry for all the things he has done" and that he "murdered his wife and her boyfriends in New Mexico."

Albuquerque homicide detectives have traveled to Missouri to interview Lannon. Charges in the quadruple slaying are pending, and authorities have not disclosed how the victims died.