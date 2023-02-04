Man Wanted for Leaving Dead Fish at 'Goonies' House Saved by Coast Guard After Boat Capsized

A man wanted for allegedly leaving a dead fish at the house used in The Goonies movie was rescued after a stolen boat he was on capsized.

Jericho Labonte, 35, was taken into custody Friday following the string of events — which began with him allegedly recording himself leaving a fish at the Astoria, Oreg. home, and eventually led to him being rescued by the Coast Guard as the boat capsized in the Columbia River, per the Astoria Police Department.

According to officials, Labonte was already wanted on charges of theft, endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief. Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about his charges.

Authorities in Astoria received reports on Wednesday that an individual left a dead fish on the porch of the home used in the 1985 classic film, directed by Richard Donner and written by Chris Columbus from a story by Steven Spielberg.

A surveillance video, shared by KGW, showed the suspect placing the fish on the home's porch and recording the action on his phone, then walking away after a few moments.

Police eventually identified the man as Labonte, and put out a search for him. Two days later, the Coast Guard received a mayday broadcast from a P/C Sandpiper yacht in the Columbia River.

The call happened during a training mission. The Coast Guard had helicopters arrive at the scene as a rescue swimmer headed toward the yacht, per tweets from the USCG Pacific Northwest.

A video from the scene showed the boat capsizing, as the man aboard — later identified as Labonte — was thrown into the water.

"The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue," one tweet read. "As he entered the water the vessel capsized but the rescue swimmer was able to safely recover the individual. He was flown back to Coast Guard Base Astoria where EMS was waiting to evaluate and treat the man."

The Coast Guard eventually shared an image of the rescued man being carried off a helicopter, after which he was taken to the Columbia Memorial Hospital, treated, and later discharged.

"On February 3, 2023, we received a call from Port Security Chief Matt Hansen informing us that the vessel involved in the Coast Guard rescue earlier in the day was stolen from the Port of Astoria. He recognized the vessel on the video, contacted the owner, and confirmed that it had been stolen," police reported.

"At about the same time, we received calls from several citizens identifying the rescued victim as Labonte."

Labonte was placed into custody Friday at the Seaside Warming Center, per a police update.

The Goonies home itself was purchased by Oregon-based entrepreneur and Goonies superfan Behman Zakeri back in January — three months after it went on the market for $1.65 million.

"Being a 'Goonie' means to me that no matter what walk of life my friends and I came from, we could always stick together," he told PEOPLE in a statement. "My childhood friendships were, and still are, instrumental to my development and success. Buying this home is one huge step in showing your dreams can become a reality with the right friends around you."