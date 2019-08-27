Man Walks into South Carolina Church, Robs It and Shoots Parishioner: Police

Image zoom Centro Cristiano church WLTX19

A South Carolina man remains on the loose after robbing a church and shooting one of its members early Sunday morning.

The horrifying incident occurred just after 6 a.m. when the “lone” gunman barged into Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church on Decker Blvd. where churchgoers were kneeling in prayer, demanding money, Forest Acres Police Department revealed in a news release.

Soon after, the suspect fired a couple of rounds into the air and shot the parishioner before fleeing the scene in a dark colored Toyota Prius, according to the news release. The gunman has been described by churchgoers as tall, slim, wearing a black striped shirt, black pants and a bandana.

He was armed with a small silver semi-auto pistol.

It is not immediately clear if the suspect was a member of the church.

On Monday, police revealed in a press conference that the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was transported to a local hospital at the time of the incident and immediately went into surgery. He remains in critical, yet stable condition, police said in the press conference as of today.

“He’s got a long ways to go,” police said of the victim, who has since been identified as 23-year-old Esvin Perez. Police said in the conference that he was shot in the torso.

Perez’s brother told WLTX 19 that he saw the gunman sitting inside a car before he entered the church.

He recalled going inside to pray when the suspect kicked down the door and began shooting, according to the outlet.

Despite what happened, Pastor Henry Alfaro said he’s thankful the incident didn’t end with multiple people being injured.

“It was only like a minute and a half, but it seemed like eternity for us,” Alfaro told Fox 57.

“If this had happened during a church service in the evening where families and children are present? It would have been a massacre,” Alfaro told the news outlet.

Forest Acres Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward.