Man Used His Dog as a 'Deadly Weapon' to Attack and Rob Bank Customer Withdrawing Money: Police

A 68-year-old man was brutally attacked by another man and a dog while withdrawing money at an ATM in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., footage obtained by police shows.

The attempted robbery occurred on March 2 just after 4 p.m. at 888 Northwest 62nd Street, The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a news release on Thursday.

Surveillance footage from the ATM shows the man being approached by the suspect, who was shirtless and dragging his large dog behind him.

The suspect then struck the victim in the face, continuing to punch him after he fell to the ground. Police say the suspect then ordered his dog to attack the man while he punched him approximately 13 times and kicked him.

The victim suffered a broken orbital socket and lacerations to his leg.

Detective Ali Adamson of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department tells PEOPLE that the lacerations on the victim's leg were "a result of the biting from the dog."

"If we did find the suspect, it would be attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, and the dog is what qualifies as the deadly weapon," Detective Adamson continues.

"Typically when you hear about anything with a deadly weapon, [you think] a gun, a knife, or things that are more common-style weapons, and people may not always think of a dog as a weapon, but in this case, if we're able to identify the suspect, that is what he would be charged with."

Video footage showed the victim, who is described as "a Hispanic male between 20 to 30 years old, with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes," leaving the scene with an unknown female suspect described as "Hispanic with a medium build, and dark hair," wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

The male and female suspects fled in what detectives believe to be a white Hyundai Elantra.