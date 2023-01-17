Man with 'Unique Tattoo' Wanted After Video Shows Him Trying to Drag Starbucks Barista Out of Drive-Thru Window

Police said the unidentified man has a "unique tattoo" on his forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet"

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 17, 2023 04:02 PM
Washington Starbucks Kidnapping Attempt
Photo: Auburn WA Police Dept

Police in Washington State are asking for the public's help identifying a man – distinguishable by a "unique tattoo" on his arm – in connection with the apparent attempted kidnapping of a Starbucks barista that was caught on video.

The footage, posted to Facebook by the Auburn Police Department, shows the worker handing the suspect what appears to be cash the morning of Jan. 16.

The man then grabs her arm and apparently tries to drag her out of the window while holding a "looped ziptie device," police said.

The woman yanks her arm back and shuts the window before the man reaches his arm out again and drives away, leaving money on the ground.

Police said the unidentified man has a "unique tattoo" on his forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet."

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.

