N.M. Dad Told Relatives His 1-Year-Old Daughter Drowned — Then Family, Including Girl, Vanished

Police in New Mexico are asking the public for help after a father-of-three told his mother that his 1-year-old daughter died — and the family, including the toddler, subsequently went missing, PEOPLE confirms.

On Dec. 18, David “D.J.” Zuber told his mother, Eva, that 1-year-old Anastazia had drowned in a bath tub, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE, which adds that police “cannot confirm if the child is alive or safe.”

Anastazia lived with her 26-year-old father and her mother, Monique Romero, 23, police say. The couple, who also share two other children, were last seen in Farmington, New Mexico.

Despite speaking with numerous family members, authorities are unable to locate the couple, Anastazia and her siblings, Athena and David Zuber III.

The couple’s families could not confirm their whereabouts, leading police to enter all three children and their parents into the National Crime Information Center, an electronic clearinghouse of crime data that can be tapped into by virtually every criminal justice agency nationwide.

David “D.J.” Zuber and Monique Romero Albuquerque Police Department/Facebook

Romero is a Hispanic woman with brown hair and eyes, weighing 110 pounds and standing 4 feet 11 inches tall. Zuber is a white male with blond-brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 140 pounds, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 505.242.2677.