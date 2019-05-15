Man Who Threw 5-Year-Old Off Mall of America Balcony Pleads Guilty, as Boy ‘Continues to Heal’

The Minnesota man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at Mall of America has pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a Tuesday morning hearing, Emmanuel Aranda admitted he knew that throwing the boy off the balcony could kill him, KSTP reports. He will serve a 19 years in prison.

Aranda, 24, did not give a reason for his actions, but his mother told the prosecutors that he had mental health problems.

“I think it’s a good result,” Senior Assistant County Attorney Cheri Townsend told KSTP. “The family will then have a resolution to the case fairly quickly and they can focus where they are focused, which is the healing of their child.”

According to ABC News, the 5-year-old who has been identified publicly only by his first name, Landen, is out of critical condition, but he faces additional surgeries. He is now alert and conscious.

The family has provided regular updates on a GoFundMe page for Landen since the April 12 incident. On Tuesday, they wrote that the boy is improving. They previously said they hope to have him home by June.