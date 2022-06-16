Man Suspected of Dismembering Missing Calif. Woman Googled 'How to Be a Serial Killer,' Remains at Large: Cops

Felicia Johnson, 24, was reported missing in April after her bloodied cell phone and purse were discovered near a community park in Houston, Texas

Police are searching for a man they allege murdered and dismembered a California woman reported missing earlier this year.

According to the Houston Police Department, Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, is on the run as he faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the alleged killing of 24-year-old Felicia Johnson.

Police say Johnson was visiting Houston, Texas, from her hometown of San Diego, Calif., in search of work. While in Houston, she applied for a job at a local strip club.

A body has not been found.

Johnson and Nwobodo first made contact on Snapchat, KRIV-TV reports, citing charging documents, which note that he agreed to pay her $500 for an in-person meeting.

Johnson was reportedly picked up from a Houston hotel by an Uber driver during the early morning hours of April 16. She was then driven to Nwobodo's previous residence, the station reports. From there, Nwobodo picked her up and drove her to his current address, where authorities believe she was murdered.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo Credit: Houston Police Department

According to the news outlet, the suspect allegedly purchased a saw, trash bags, towels and a flashlight, following Johnson's disappearance. Latex gloves, a kitchen knife and a shovel reportedly turned up during a search of Nwodobo's car, in addition to Johnson's blood in the trunk and backseat.

Her blood was also found in Nwobodo's apartment, according to KRIV.

A search of the suspect's internet records found he allegedly Googled "how to be a serial killer" and "how does one plan a murder without getting caught," the station reports.

Investigators said they found photos of a dismembered woman and three other dead bodies on Nwobodo's phone, according to the outlet.

Nwobodo was arrested on May 13 in connection with Johnson's disappearance but was later released, according to KRIV.

While police currently search for Nwobodo, the alleged victim has not been located.