Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera stealing a handbag worth $23,000 from Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop Lab store in New York City.

The incident unfolded at around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 30 when police received a call from a female employee of the Goop Lab store in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood, a spokesman for the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The woman had noticed a Hermes Mini Kelly bag, worth $23,000 had gone missing.

After reviewing security footage, police learned a man had entered the store at around 3:50 p.m. and removed the bag from a glass cabinet and left the store. The suspect fled on foot, heading onto Lafayette Street.

In the video, the man is seen opening then reaching into a glass cabinet and grabbing the small iconic grey designer bag before shoving it into his jacket.

There have been no arrests made and the police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man, who was wearing a black puffer coat, camouflage pants and white sneakers.

The NoHo location opened in November 2018 and was designed to feel like a Hollywood home, according to Goop’s website.

The store features several rooms, allowing shoppers to browse through Goop editors’ favorite handbags, clothing and jewelry.

News of the stolen handbag comes on the heels of the release of the lifestyle brand’s new Netflix series, which delves into the “unregulated” side of health.

The six-episode series, called The Goop Lab, premiered on Jan. 24, and will cover energy healing, psychedelics, cold therapy, psychic mediums, anti-aging and orgasms, according to the trailer.

“What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen says, before Paltrow — who co-hosts the series Loehnen — asks, “Are you guys ready to go out in the field and make a ruckus?”

Netflix said in a press release that the series will feature, “doctors, researchers, alternative health practitioners, and other experts in mental, physical, spiritual and sexual health.”

The trailer quickly drew concerns on social media that Goop was getting a large platform to share more of the “unsubstantiated” health claims that have already led to lawsuits.

In 2018, the company agreed to pay a $145,000 settlement for “misleading” claims about the effectiveness of three of their products — including two of their vaginal eggs — brought on by 10 counties in California.

Goop was also under investigation by the watchdog group Truth in Advertising in 2017 for “unsubstantiated, and therefore deceptive, health and disease-treatment claims,” specifically for their Goop Wellness supplements and Body Vibes stickers, which the company had claimed were made with the same materials as NASA spacesuits. A former NASA scientist later said that Goop’s claims about the stickers were “a load of BS.”

Despite the backlash, Paltrow previously told the WSJ. Magazine that she sees Goop as “trailblazers.”

“We’re going to write about s— that people haven’t heard of,” she said. “… I’m so happy to suffer those slings and arrows, because if you look at the culture from then to now, people are so curious. It’s so beautiful to see people feeling empowered by natural solutions or ancient modalities alongside science and medicine.”