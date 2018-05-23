A tax specialist from affluent Scarsdale, New York, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter for fatally stabbing his pediatrician wife in 2016, PEOPLE confirms.

Julius “Jules” Reich, 62, will face a sentence of up to 25 years in state prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 15.

In court, Reich admitted stabbing his 58-year-old wife Dr. Robin Goldman at least 21 times.

PEOPLE was unable to connect with Reich’s lawyers for comment on Wednesday.

The killing occurred on Jan. 20, 2016, in New York’s Westchester County.

“Reich and his wife were in the process of divorcing but remained living in the same residence,” reads a statement from Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. “On the morning of Jan. 20, 2016, Reich entered the upstairs bathroom where he stabbed his wife multiple times resulting in wounds to the chest, abdomen and back. Dr. Goldman died at the scene.”

The statement contends that “at the conclusion of the attack, Reich went downstairs. Sometime later, he called 911. Scarsdale Police officers responded and discovered her body in the bathroom.”

Court records previously obtained by PEOPLE alleged that Reich exhibited erratic behavior in the hours following his wife’s death. He was initially charged with second-degree murder, to which he pleaded not guilty.

After his arrest, prosecutors said Reich told police he was grieving his wife’s loss before asking officers their opinions on then-presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, court documents show.

Reich allegedly requested anxiety medication while in police custody and even speculated to police that his wife’s death “was probably a homicide.” He also asked cops if he’d be able to attend her funeral.

The documents state Reich joked in response to an officer’s orders, telling the policeman, “You’re not my boyfriend, you know.” When the officer remained silent, Reich allegedly commented, “What? You guys can’t take a joke?”

Reich stabbed Goldman at least 21 times as she showered in the couple’s multi-million dollar Scarsdale, New York, residence.

Upon arriving at the couple’s home the night Goldman was killed, police discovered a bloody knife that had been hidden inside of a folded newspaper.

Reich tracked blood through the couple’s home as he walked to the kitchen. He told police he smoked a cigarette before calling 911.

“The adult children of Dr. Goldman advised the District Attorney and the Court it was their strong desire to avoid the trauma of a trial,” reads the statement from Scarpino. “The children are in complete agreement with the plea of manslaughter in the first degree, as such a disposition would make their 64-year-old father accountable for his actions. They are relieved their father finally accepted responsibility for his actions and his plea will help them move forward and bring finality to a horrific situation.”