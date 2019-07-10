Man Injures 3 People in 'Random' Seattle Stabbing Spree Before Fleeing from Cops While Stripping

Image zoom Seattle stabbing

Three people were injured in Seattle after a man went on an “unprovoked and random” stabbing spree through the city’s downtown area and proceeded to run from cops as he took his clothes off.

Shortly after the incident on Tuesday, the Seattle Police Department confirmed in a press release that they had taken the 29-year-old suspect into custody at the King County Jail.

He was later identified by KIRO 7 as Christopher R. Morisette, a 29-year-old local who has had an extensive criminal history.

Police also said that the victims had survived the attack and were receiving medical treatment. Two of them were immediately transported to a local hospital, while the other “was treated at the scene, but declined further assistance.”

Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the SPD was called to downtown Seattle after receiving reports that a man had stabbed three people near 6th Avenue and Pine Street, according to the press release.

Image zoom Christopher R. Morisette

When they arrived, SPD was notified that the suspect had fled the scene and one of the victims ran into a nearby store for safety. As he ran from officers, police said the suspect began to take off his clothes.

Despite the man’s attempts to escape, officers eventually took him into custody. Authorities also noted that they had recovered his clothes and weapon, a knife, which the suspect allegedly “discarded in the back of a package delivery truck.”

A little over an hour after the incident, SPD announced in the release that the victims included a 75-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck, a 77-year-old man stabbed in the back, and a man between the ages of 55 and 60 who was stabbed in the forearm.

The men who were stabbed in their neck and back and transported to Harborview Medical Center are currently in stable condition, police said.

In a press conference following the incident, Sgt. Sean Whitcomb called the incident “an unprovoked and random attack,” and confirmed that the man was clothed during the stabbings, but naked when he was arrested by authorities, KIRO 7 reports.

Inmate records from the Seattle Jail identified the man who allegedly took off his clothes and stabbed three people as Morisette. He has been charged with assault and a Washington State Department of Corrections violation, and his bail has been denied.

The records also state that Morisette has a previous criminal history. In August 2018, he was charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespassing. Though he was held on a $16,000 total bail, he was eventually released on September 29, due to his case being dismissed, a sentence expiration and conditional release.

His most recent case shows that he was arrested on November 15, 2018, where he received multiple charges for assault, according to the records. He was released on January 1, 2019.

The charges came after Morisette allegedly attacked a woman at a mental health facility, KIRO 7 reports.

The outlet said that Morisette has previously spent time at Western State, Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital, and has allegedly been involved with “numerous violent” convictions, including pulling a box cutter on police officers.

Court documents obtained by KIRO 7 also considered Morisette to be a “flight risk and danger to the community” and noted that he allegedly stated in court that he had been homeless “for years,” used “all drugs” and suffered from a “mental illness.”