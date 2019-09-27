Man Shoots Girlfriend in Head — and When She Survives, He Tells Her She'd Been in Car Accident

Image zoom Jerrontae Cain FBI

A woman in Georgia was shot in the head when she wasn’t looking by her ex-boyfriend, who told her when she regained consciousness that she had been in a car accident and been cut by glass.

Jerrontae Cain, 39, was convicted on Thursday of numerous crimes — including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm — after a Fulton County Superior Court jury determined he shot his ex, 42-year-old Nicole Gordon, in the skull.

According to a release from the Atlanta–Fulton County District Attorney, Gordon first discovered what had happened to her on June 25, 2017, when a friend took her to the Atlanta Medical Center to undergo an evaluation.

She had been experiencing severe headaches, memory loss, and trouble communicating for more than a month, but had assumed the symptoms stemmed from an accident Cain told her she’d gotten into while behind the wheel while the two were in the car together.

But during her assessment, doctors discovered a bullet lodged in the read of her skull, the DA’s office said. The bullet was in such a delicate position that doctors have told her it would have to stay there, as any attempt to remove it could cause death.

Though she did not remember being shot, Gordon later recalled to police what she thought was her car accident — explaining that she and Cain had been having an argument when the driver’s side window of her vehicle broke and crashed down upon her face.

At that point, she told police she lost consciousness and only briefly regained it when she was in Cain’s car. He took her to his mother’s home, where Gordon thought they were treating her for the wound caused by the broken glass.

Authorities later questioned Cain, who maintained that Gordon had been in an accident and had hit a tree, the DA said. When police investigated the crime scene, they found inconsistencies with Cain’s explanation. At that point, an arrest warrant was issued for Cain.

It would take over a year for cops to track down Cain — who has 13 prior arrests, 1 prior convection for sexual battery, and an open case on charges of burglary in the first degree.

He was eventually found in January 2019, hiding in the attic at a home in College Park. Cain surrendered after a two-hour standoff.

During trial, Gordon’s friends testified that Cain had physically abused her throughout her relationship, the DA said.

Cain was sentenced to a total of 30 years, 25 of which will be served in prison. The remaining 5 will be on probation.