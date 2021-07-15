The victim's car was found abandoned a few blocks away from the shooting, according to authorities

45-Year-Old Man Shot in Head by Dirt Bike Riders in Carjacking on N.Y.C. Bridge

A violent carjacking on New York City's Washington Bridge has left one man wounded in the hospital, according to authorities.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department tells PEOPLE.

A 45-year-old man was driving eastbound into the Bronx when three men riding dirt bikes in the same direction began firing into his car, striking him in the head and face, according police.

Police said the driver was able to get out of his car, though one of the dirt bike riders hopped into the vehicle and drove off.

The car was found abandoned a few blocks away from the scene under the bridge at University Avenue and Cross Bronx Expressway, according to authorities.

The driver was transported to Lincoln Hospital in critical but stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are currently investigating another shooting involving dirt bikes that occurred around the same time at 41st and 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, local news station WABC reported.