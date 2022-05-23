Daniel Enriquez was on his way to brunch, his sister said, when a suspect reportedly opened fire at close range, killing him

48-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed 'Without Provocation' on NYC Subway; Suspect Remains at Large

A man allegedly opened fire as a Manhattan-bound Q train was riding over the Manhattan Bridge on Sunday morning, killing a 48-year-old man.

The suspect, described by NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey as "a dark-skinned male who is heavy set with a beard," is still at large. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

According to Corey, NYPD officers responded to the shooting around 11:42 a.m. on Sunday morning, arriving at the Canal Street station — the first stop for the Q train after the bridge.

There, officers discovered 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, whose identity has been confirmed by The New York Times, with a gunshot wound in his torso.

In a press conference on Sunday, Corey said officers "immediately began to render aid." EMS transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he "succumbed to his injuries."

The incident occurred in the last car of the Q train, Corey explained.

According to witness reports, it happened "without provocation."

The suspect had been walking back and forth in the subway car when he took out a gun and fired it at close range. As the train pulled into the station the suspect fled and as of the time of the press conference Sunday afternoon no arrests had been made.

Corey said as part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are reviewing MTA security footage.

Enriquez – who worked for Goldman Sachs — lived in Park Slope and was heading to brunch in Manhattan when the shooting occurred, The Times reported. The man had been avoiding the subway for most of the pandemic due to fear for his health, his sister, Griselda Vile said in an interview.

"It's horrific, this is a horror movie," Vile, 43, a public school teacher, told the outlet. She described her brother as "a special, jovial guy."

On Monday morning the Police Commissioner of New York City, Keechant Sewell, asked for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect.