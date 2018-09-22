Man Sentenced to Life For the Murder of UCLA Student on the Anniversary of Her Stabbing Death

The man responsible for killing of 21-year-old UCLA student Andrea DelVesco has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The sentencing comes exactly 3 years after Alberto Hinojosa Medina, 25, stabbed DelVesco and set her apartment on fire before fleeing after burglarizing a different apartment moments before.

Firefights discovered the charred remains of DelVesco, a Phi Beta Phi sorority sister and Austin, Texas native, inside her burning apartment.

It took 32 firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze. DelVesco was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medina and his accomplice Eric Marquez, 25, were arrested and charged with DelVesco’s murder on Sept 28, 2015.

Medina, a former Fresno State University student, was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of murder during a burglary.

Medina also was convicted of one count of arson of an inhabited structure, two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of animal cruelty. DelVesco’s dog, Shay Panda, sustained severe injuries in the fire and was later put down.

Accomplice Marquez, who also attended UCLA, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of burglary.

In December 2017, Marquez pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree burglary and accessory after the fact.

He was sentenced in June to two years and eight months in prison.

During Medina’s sentencing hearing, DelVesco’s family and friends about the pain her death has caused.

“This is the date that he made the choice to take my wonderful, amazing daughter’s life,” DelVesco’s mother Leslie said, according to NBC.

“May his life, as he has known it, also end today.”

“To express the agony is impossible. It’s excruciating to me to see the pain that he has caused. True justice would be that he feels the pain and heartache every single second for the rest of his life,” Leslie added.