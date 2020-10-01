Brothers Cesar Perez, 19, and Louis Perez, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

21-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison After Killing 2 Teen Brothers in DUI Crash

A 21-year-old man in California has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after killing two teenage brothers in DUI car crash last November.

The sentence was passed down after Pablo Roman Trujillo Carrasco pleaded no contest to two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The incident occurred in the early morning of Nov. 17, 2019 when Carrasco was driving in a Chevy truck with brothers Cesar Perez, 19, and Louis Perez, 16.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that the truck was speeding down Parthenia Street just west of Sunny Brae Avenue in Winnetka, California, when it veered into oncoming traffic and lost control, smashing into two parked cars on the curb. The truck then overturned, causing all three occupants to be trapped inside, according to authorities.

The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene, while Carrasco — who police said was under the influence at the time — suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Carrasco's relationship with the brothers is unclear, though police previously said that the three were coming from a quinceañera when the crash happened, KTLA reported.

According to a now-defunct GoFundMe page, Cesar was helping his mother raise his six siblings and was responsible for paying most of the family's expenses, according to the outlet.

Friends told KTLA that the brothers attended Canoga Park High School and were both involved with the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley.

Tim Blaylock, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley, said in a statement at the time, "My sincere condulances [sic] to the family of these Canoga Park High School kids. Prayers and positive thoughts for their family, my staff and volunteers that worked with them. As well as all the other kids that knew them. God Bless."

Carrasco is currently being held at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, California, according to online jail records.