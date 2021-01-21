Mich. Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Officer with Hockey Stick at U.S. Capitol Riot

Michael Joseph Foy's father shared a photo of his son on Facebook that helped FBI agents in their investigation

A Michigan man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer with a hockey stick during the violent pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Michael Joseph Foy, of Wixom, faces charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without permission, obstruction of law enforcement, forcibly assaulting an officer, aiding and abetting and obstructing a congressional proceeding, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE. He was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

Motivated by President Donald Trump, thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing members of Congress to evacuate and leading to the pause of the joint session of Congress, which had been called to certify the Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

Following the riot, the FBI asked the public for help in identifying violent Trump supporters who rioted.

According to the complaint, federal investigators became aware of Foy on Jan. 10 when they received a tip regarding a man carrying a hockey stick on the FBI's official Twitter account.

During their investigation, authorities were able to locate several images of the man, later identified as Foy, at the Capitol—confirming he was both inside and outside of the building during the riot.

Credit: FBI

One video, shared by the New York Times and obtained by investigators, showed Foy at the entrance of the Capitol, allegedly lifting the hockey stick above his head and swinging it down rapidly, "striking an individual on the ground several times," according to the complaint.

"At no point does it appear that the individual on the ground is acting aggressively, nor does it appear that the attack in justified," the complaint states.

Investigators also found that Foy's father had posted a photograph on Facebook of his son carrying a hockey stick and posing with a Trump flag in front of the Washington Monument.

They were able to confirm Foy's identity through the Facebook post and his driver's license.

Five people died at the riots, including United States Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who suffered injuries during the riot and later died. One woman was fatally shot by a USCP officer while trying to leap through a broken window to gain access to the House chamber. That officer has been placed on leave.

Days after the riot, federal authorities pledged to continue investigating all crimes committed, big and small.

"I want to stress that the FBI has a long memory and a broad reach," Steven D'Antuono, Assistant Director of the FBI Washington Field Office, said at a press conference earlier this month. In a message to rioters he vowed that FBI agents "will be knocking at your door if you were involved."