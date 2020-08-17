Shanon Demar Ryan has not been charged with kidnapping or harming Leila Cavett, who was last seen in July

Man Arrested in Case of Missing Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering Alone in Fla.

Federal authorities have arrested an Alabama man who has claimed, in several social media postings, to be one of the last people to see Leila Cavett before the 21-year-old mother vanished in late July.

PEOPLE confirms, through online records, that Shanon Demar Ryan, 38, a resident of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was arrested Saturday by federal agents.

Ryan, who is being held without bond on two counts of lying to a federal officer, claimed on Facebook that he is a witch, spiritual adviser, and teacher.

Ryan has not been charged with kidnapping or harming Cavett, and it is unclear at this time what he allegedly lied about.

In videos posted to Facebook, Ryan has proclaimed his innocence, saying that when he last saw Cavett, she was getting into a car with some men she had only just met.

Cavett has not been seen since July 25, when she left Georgia for Florida. Police started searching for the missing mom after her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found wandering around a Miramar, Florida, parking lot by himself, in just a T-shirt and a diaper.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Ryan has spoken about the case in several videos posted to Facebook. In one, he states he's aware FBI agents are investigating him, almost challenging them to take him into custody.

"If you think I am guilty, come get me," he said in a Facebook Live post last week, according to the Sun. "Know what energy you are playing with. I know they are trying to make a connection of me to her. You are going to find you wasted your motherf---ing time when you could have been looking for her."

The Miami Herald reports Ryan says in another video he first met Cavett about a year ago, and that she and her son stayed with him for a time.

Ryan claims in the video that he had recently reconnected with Cavett, and that the two met up in a parking lot in Hollywood, Florida, to smoke marijuana. Afterwards, they stopped at a nearby gas station, he claims, and spent the rest of the day eating out and hanging at the beach.

He says they returned to the same gas station hours later, and Cavett and her child left in a car that had pulled up moments before. Ryan says someone in the vehicle asked her if she partied.

"It's some guys in a car that she talking to," he explains in the video. "Leila got her and her son and got in the car with those guys."

Ryan adds in the footage that he was cooperating with authorities and let them search his car.

It took two days for police to identify Cavett's son, and a search was immediately launched for her.

Police recovered Cavett's white Chevy pickup truck days later from a Walmart parking lot close to where Miramar borders Hollywood.

Leila stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has "Kamdyn" tattooed on her right inner arm and a "Jesus fish" tattooed on her right wrist.

The Herald and Sun-Times report that, in one of his videos, Ryan says he's being singled out because of his past crimes; he sold drugs as a youth, he said, and was convicted of a 2012 burglary in Alabama.