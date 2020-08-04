Man Allegedly Said Girlfriend Fatally Shot Herself in Car — Now He’s Being Charged in Her Murder

A man in Georgia has been charged with murder -- after first allegedly telling police his girlfriend had fatally shot herself.

Lawrence Gray, 30, faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and felony murder, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. He is being held in Hall County jail without bond.

Gray is accused of murdering his girlfriend Katlyn Head, 30, after allegedly telling police she had died by suicide.

On July 22, Gray called 911 to report that Head had fatally shot herself in their car as they were on the interstate 985 in Buford. Homicide detectives responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no arrests were made.

It wasn't until the medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy and determined Head's manner of death was homicide that authorities were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Gray on July 31.

Head leaves behind a son, Zayden, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for her funeral. The page raised $5,000 and on July 28 was updated saying Head had been laid to rest that day.

"Because of everyone’s generosity we were able to give her the send off we wanted her to have," the GoFundMe organizer wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Money left over from the funeral will be used for Zayden's education, the organizer wrote.

It is unclear whether Gray has an attorney to comment on his behalf. Investigators are asking anyone on the interstate the day of Head's death to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300.