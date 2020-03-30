Man Said Missing Girlfriend Was Quarantined with Coronavirus — But Family Suspects Murder

Image zoom Toni Handy GoFundMe

A North Carolina grandmother was found dead in her home after her boyfriend allegedly told her family she was sick with Coronavirus and quarantined.

Toni Handy, 46, was reported missing by her family on March 23. The following evening she was found dead inside her Winston-Salem home.

Handy’s family became worried for her safety when they hadn’t heard from her since March 21. She had last spoken to her daughter, Gidget Dunlap, and told her she was on the way to work and that she loved her, according to a GoFundMe page started by Dunlap to help pay for funeral expenses.

But when Handy never called her back and was unreachable, Dunlap reached out to her boyfriend, Christopher Mock.

Mock allegedly told Dunlap her mother wasn’t missing, saying she was just quarantined after contracting Coronavirus. Right away, Hardy’s family knew something was wrong, the Winston-Salem Journal and WXII report.

On Tuesday afternoon, Forsyth County deputies saw Mock, then a person of interest in Hardy’s disappearance, driving his girlfriend’s truck. When deputies attempted to stop him, Mock refused to pull over the vehicle and a pursuit ensued, WFMY reports, citing Winston-Salem police.

During the pursuit, four civilian cars were damaged, injuring one driver, and Mock was fatally shot by deputies, police said.

Hours later, shortly before 6 p.m., deputies found Handy’s body inside her home as they executed a search warrant. She had been fatally shot, Dunlap writes on the GoFundMe page.

“She left behind four children and seven grandchildren,” Dunlap writes. “She thought the world of her grandchildren and her children. She would help anybody that she could with anything they needed. She would give you the shirt off of her back.”

Handy and Mock had an off-again-on-again relationship for two years, Winston-Salem police Lt. Gregory Dorn told the Journal.

A cause of death has not been released as of Monday.